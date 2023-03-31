Grant McCasland leaves North Texas for Texas Tech: Report







CBS Sports reported that an professional announcement is predicted to be made on Friday.

McCasland spent six seasons training the Mean Green, posting a 135-65 document. He led North Texas to the NCAA event in 2021 and a primary spherical dissatisfied of No. 4 seed Purdue.

Before training North Texas, McCasland made stints at Midwestern State and Arkansas State. He was once additionally an assistant underneath Scott Drew at Baylor.

McCasland might be changing Mark Adams at Texas Tech, who resigned from this system after experiences surfaced that he allegedly made racially-insensitive feedback in opposition to Tech avid gamers.

According to CBS Sports, UNT will advertise affiliate head trainer Ross Hodge to switch McCasland. Hodge is predicted to signal a five-year deal to develop into the brand new head basketball trainer at North Texas.

