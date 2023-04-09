Grand Prairie, Texas shooting: Daniel Garcia killed

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie police want to arrest 3 folks for a capturing that killed a person Friday night time.

Officers reported to a capturing name at round 9:30 p.m. within the 2400 block of North Carrier Parkway. When they arrived, they discovered a person with a gunshot.

The sufferer, recognized as 33-year-old Daniel Garcia, used to be pronounced useless on the scene.

After speaking to a witness, investigators consider one in all 3 males shot Garcia whilst they robbed him at gunpoint.

No arrests were made presently.

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is providing a money praise of as much as $2,500.00 for information resulting in the arrest of the suspects. Tipsters will stay nameless through calling 972-988-TIPS(4877) or on-line at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.

