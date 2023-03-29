Grand Prairie, Texas: Chicken truck catches fire on IH-30







GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — NOTE: The video above was once uploaded at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Lanes on Interstate 30 have been in part closed off Wednesday morning after a trailer sporting frozen rooster stuck fire in a single day.

- Advertisement - The fire took place within the westbound lanes of I-30 near Loop 12. As of 9:30 a.m., two lanes have been open for drivers to move by way of.

Officials inform WFAA that the a semi-truck was once pulling a trailer sporting 42,000 kilos of frozen rooster. The truck was once travelling from Arkansas to Long Beach, California.

The driving force mentioned he in the beginning pulled over because of an airbrake failure. He noticed the fire as soon as he were given out of the semi.

- Advertisement - No different information is to be had right now.

Other news in Dallas-Fort Worth:





tale by way of Source link