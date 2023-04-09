Grand Prairie police investigating robbery that ended in murder

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Grand Prairie police are in search of conceivable suspects in a capturing that left a guy lifeless on Friday evening.

At about 9:30 p.m. on April 7, officials replied to a capturing name in the 2400 block of North Carrier Parkway.

When they arrived, police discovered a person who had it sounds as if been shot and died on the scene. He has since been recognized as 33-year-old Daniel Garcia.

After talking with a witness, investigators imagine that Garcia used to be robbed at gunpoint through 3 unknown males who ended up capturing and killing him.

Police have no longer named any suspects and are proceeding their investigation.

If you have got information about this crime, Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is providing a praise of as much as $2,500 for information resulting in the arrest of the suspects. You can put up an nameless tip through calling (972) 988-4877 or thru their website.