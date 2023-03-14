Grand Prairie ISD: High school students say racial slur on video

The video presentations students the usage of sticky notes to spell out a racial slur prior to announcing it aloud in school.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A video posted on social media is on the middle of an investigation on the John Dubiski Career High School in Grand Prairie. The video presentations a number of students the usage of a racial slur in one of the vital school rooms.

As a part of the tale by means of WFAA, the faces of the students concerned had been blurred and a part of the audio has been minimize the place you'll be able to listen the students the usage of the derogatory phrase.

The mom of one of the vital students indignant by means of the video gave her daughter permission to talk with WFAA concerning the incident. However, the scholar’s mom shared that she is taken with her daughter’s protection and asked WFAA to stay her id confidential.

According to the mum and scholar, the racial slur video is not the primary incident they have needed to care for at school.

"I was shocked," the scholar stated. "I am not a confrontational person and sometimes I will say, it's okay. But this time it's not okay."

The video presentations students the usage of sticky notes to spell out a racial slur prior to announcing it aloud in school. Parents spotted a change instructor within the video.

After Angela Luckey, the president of the Grand Prairie NAACP, noticed the video, she felt disenchanted. She stated additionally it is had an enormous affect on a number of Black students on the school.

"It made me angry that students would actually spell out a racial slur that has divided our country and that has divided people inside our state," Luckey stated. "We have been getting emails and calls from students that attend this school that are African American. They are upset. They are outraged. Some of them are crying. Some of them just say, 'Mrs. Luckey when we do something wrong, we get suspended the same day.'"

“Keep in mind, these kids made this video in class before Spring Break even came about. They are on Spring Break having a good time with no disciplinary action,” Luckey endured.

The NAACP is intently tracking the case and awaits how Grand Prairie ISD will reply to the video when school resumes after spring damage.

According to the NAACP, all the students who participated within the racial slur video incident had been known by means of title and grade.

Grand Prairie despatched WFAA the next observation concerning the incident:

“Earlier nowadays, we had been made conscious about a video that has been handed round by means of social media that we imagine to incorporate students from Dubiski Career High School the usage of an offensive racial time period.

I will guarantee you that we can totally examine this example and hang the ones concerned responsible. The District is on Spring Break this week, so we can have extra information when school is again in consultation subsequent week.”

Dubiski Career High School is a Grand Prairie school of selection. Students and their folks have to finish an utility and be authorized into the occupation program(s) at Dubiski. So, the NAACP is hard severe penalties for the students concerned.

“I’m asking that these students be removed from this school,” stated Luckey.

WFAA has additionally heard from Grand Prairie ISD School Board Trustee David Espinosa. He expressed his sadness within the scholar’s habits.

Espinosa additionally posted his response on his Facebook web page. It reads: “I have been made aware of a video being shared on social media. I do not condone that behavior.”

“There are multiple students who are offended by this,” a scholar advised WFAA. “Some of my classmates, it’s very disappointing for this to be happening.”