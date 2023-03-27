Grand jury to return today as indictment potential looms

3m in the past / 11:30 AM EDT

Fox News host calls Trump ‘insane’ for opening Waco rally with Jan. 6 video

- Advertisement -

Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade ripped into Trump for opening his weekend rally in Waco, Texas with a clip from the Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol via his supporters, calling the previous president’s determination “insane” in a Monday morning episode of Fox & Friends.

At the rally, Trump walked onstage with a “Justice for All” video enjoying. The video includes a choir of guys incarcerated for his or her function within the Jan. 6 insurrection making a song the nationwide anthem, interspersed with clips of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. It additionally incorporated photographs of the insurrection.

“He should be running from that, period,” Kilmeade stated. “I don’t care his point of view; that is not a good thing for him. I thought that was absolutely awful. Even though he is winning in the polls, that will not help.”

- Advertisement -

Trump may be underneath investigation for his function in Jan. 6 and the hassle to overturn the 2020 election.

Kilmeade additionally criticized Trump for spending “80 percent of the time complaining about court cases” as a substitute of touting his personal report and speaking about present international coverage problems.

“That’s going to be the conversation at the kitchen table,” Kilmeade stated.