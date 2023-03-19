Monday, March 20, 2023
type here...
Florida

Grab a jacket, it will be cold tomorrow

By accuratenewsinfo
0
2
Grab a jacket, it will be cold tomorrow


TAMPA, Fla. — A cold entrance is ready to reach tomorrow afternoon.

While we are not forecasting a washout, look ahead to a few showers and remoted storms in the course of the afternoon and heading in a single day.

- Advertisement -

Plenty of dry spots will be jumbled in with scattered rain, so I would not cancel any of my plans if it had been me.

Just be conscious that once in a while, a few showers and storms might cross by means of. Highs will most sensible out within the higher 70s and decrease 80s.

It’ll be a lot cooler Sunday with most commonly cloudy skies, a few showers and highs within the low to mid-60s.

- Advertisement -



Source link

Previous article
Ja Morant suspension: Despite being eligible to play Monday, Grizzlies won’t have star guard before Wednesday
Next article
Snowy Michigan pileup ensnares up to 100 vehicles

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks