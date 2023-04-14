Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 6-week abortion ban late Thursday night

Late Thursday night, in a non-public rite in his place of work, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a invoice to ban maximum abortions after six weeks of being pregnant.

His place of work introduced the signing in a extremely strange news free up despatched out after 11 p.m., then up to date his agenda to mention the rite came about at 10:45 p.m.

Just hours sooner than, the Florida Legislature despatched the invoice to his table after it was once handed via the Florida House.

The law prohibits abortion generally after six weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and human trafficking. In the ones circumstances, girls with documentation appearing proof of the crime will have abortions as much as 15 weeks of being pregnant.

Because many of us don’t notice they’re pregnant sooner than six weeks, the measure may just successfully do away with maximum abortions in Florida whether it is allowed to take impact. That depends upon a Florida Supreme Court ruling anticipated later this yr at the constitutionality of the state’s up to now handed ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

A photograph launched via the governor’s place of work confirmed a couple of dozen supporters had been in his place of work for the signing, together with House Speaker Paul Renner and state Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, who subsidized the Senate model of the invoice.

Earlier Thursday night, DeSantis was once in Ohio delivering a speech on the Butler County GOP Lincoln Day dinner, as a part of his national excursion trying out the waters for a possible presidential run. According to the native birthday party’s website, one of the most tables closest to DeSantis had been promoting for $10,000 to $15,000.

