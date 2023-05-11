Gov. Evers signs Republican carjacking, reckless driving laws | Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s newest laws will increase punishments for carjacking and reckless driving.

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday signed the two new laws.

“Reckless driving and other dangerous behaviors are putting our kids, families, and communities at risk all across our state, and we must do more at the state level to address dangerous behavior on our roads,” the governor said in a statement.

The reckless driving law doubles the fines and potential jail time for reckless driving. And comes after Evers signed a new law last month that makes it easier for cities and towns to tow the cars of people caught driving recklessly.

Former Milwaukee County supervisor, now state Rep. Bob Donovan, R-Greenfield, wrote the reckless driving laws.

“We have already seen multiple instances of reckless driving terrorizing our streets since this legislation was introduced. This behavior will not end unless a strong message is sent that this lawlessness will not be tolerated. These increased penalties are a vital part of it,” Donovan said Wednesday.

The new carjacking law adds 20 years to the sentence for taking someone’s car at gunpoint. The old sentence was 40 years, now anyone convicted of carjacking can be sent to prison for up to 60 years.

That law came from Sen. Jesse James, R- Altoona.

Until now, carjacking fell under the crime of vehicle theft. We know that carjacking differs from simple theft in that it involves threat or use of a dangerous weapon,” James said. “We know that this is not just a Milwaukee or Madison problem. We have seen carjackings on the rise in every corner of our state. This bill is a common-sense win for our public safety. We hope that Wisconsinites feel safer and confident that those engaging in this dangerous behavior will receive the appropriate penalties.”

The governor said the new laws are a good start, but pushed lawmakers to look at his other safety initiatives.

“I am once again urging the Legislature to support my budget initiatives that build upon the legislation I’m signing today to combat reckless driving across our state. I look forward to further discussions to make our roads and communities safer by taking a statewide, multi-pronged approach on this critically important issue,” Evers added.

Those proposals include more money for state troopers, a new “Complete Streets” plan, and $6.5 million for universal drivers education in Wisconsin.