Gov. Abbott to pardon Army sergeant found guilty of murder despite self-defense claim | Texas

(The Center Sqaure) – Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday said he was “working swiftly” to pardon an Army sergeant found guilty of shooting an armed BLM agitator in self-defense. The shooter and victim were both white men connected to the U.S. military. The shooter was active-duty Army; the victim was an Air Force veteran.

Abbott tweeted a statement, saying: “I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry. Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney. Unlike the president or some other states, the Texas Constitution limits the government’s pardon authority to only act on a recommendation by the Board of Pardons and Paroles. Texas law DOES allow the governor to request the Board of Pardons and Paroles to determine if a person should be granted a pardon. I have made that request and instructed the Board to expedite its review.”

He also said he looks forward to approving the board’s pardon recommendation as soon as he receives it.

Abbott made the announcement after a Travis County jury found Army Sgt. Daniel Perry guilty of murder on April 7. Sentencing is scheduled for April 11.

In July 2021, a grand jury indicted Perry on charges of murder, aggravated assault and deadly conduct. However, critics argue this may not have happened had a “progressive” district attorney not allegedly withheld evidence.

Austin PD’s chief homicide detective David Fugitt submitted an affidavit claiming the evidence submitted to the grand jury was selective because Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza ordered some of what he put together be removed from evidence. By ordering him to do this, Fuggitt argued, Garza committed a felony.

Garza’s campaign, like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s, was funded in part by billionaire Democratic donor George Soros’ organizations, including the Justice and Safety PAC, which prioritizes getting district attorneys elected to implement policies that abolish bail, release violent offenders, and defund the police.

Within months of being in office, Garza implemented a new policy to throw out cases including serious felony charges like “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a pregnant woman, aggravated robbery, and more,” KVUE ABC News reported. In just four months, Garza rejected 142 felony cases, a 735% increase from the same timeframe in 2020.

Garza has also actively pursued cases against Austin Police Department officers alleging misconduct and Austin’s defund the police movement was also funded by Soros. Soros spent $500,000 to defeat a ballot proposition in Austin that would have restored funding to the APD. “Billionaire George Soros is involved in Austin’s Prop A police staffing initiative,” the Austin American Statesman reported, “Soros’ Open Society Policy Center transferred $500k to Equity Austin to defeat Prop A.”

In his sworn affidavit, Fuggitt claimed, “I firmly believe the District Attorney’s Office, acting under the authority of José P. Garza, tampered with me as a witness.” He also said he had “several conversations” with Garza’s office about evidence that might have shown Perry in a favorable light but “it became clear to me that the District Attorney’s Office did not want to present” it. Fugitt said Garza’s office told him to remove over 100 slides from his presentation and said he “did not have any other options but to comply with their orders.”

“The District Attorney’s Office also made me remove an animation from Daniel’s Perry’s driving the night of the incident coordinated with his cell phone records that would have refuted the deadly conduct charge ultimately returned by the grand jury,” the affidavit states. Fugitt said the D.A.’s conduct escalated from being “highly unethical behavior to criminal behavior.”

The judge overseeing the case didn’t agree and allowed the case to move forward.

Perry’s defense team argued he had a right to defend himself according to Texas Penal Code Chapter 9, which states, “threat of force is justified if the actor reasonably believes the conduct is immediately necessary to avoid imminent harm,” the actor didn’t provoke the attack, and wasn’t engaged in criminal activity.

Perry, who was working part time for Uber, found himself in the middle of a BLM riot that took over the intersection of 4th Street and Congress Avenue in downtown Austin on July 25, 2020. He testified that one BLM agitator, Garrett Foster, pointed an AK-47 into his car. President Joe Biden, and others in his administration, have called for the banning of AK-47s, describing them as “assault weapons.”

Senior APD officer Brent Cleveland testified that he’d witnessed other police officers warning Foster at other BLM events that he was carrying his AK-47 dangerously, the Austin American Statesman reported. He also said Foster was “visibly and verbally not receptive” to police instruction. Cleveland, who never spoke to Foster, described how Foster carried his AK-47 and said if he’d raised it even slightly it would have been considered a threatening action.

Perry testified, “I didn’t know he was going to aim it at me. I thought he was going to kill me. … I’ve never been so scared in my life, and I’ve been to Afghanistan.”

The prosecution argued Foster had a right to block traffic in the intersection, that he didn’t raise his rifle, and that Perry could have driven away instead of firing his weapon. It took roughly 17 hours for jurors to deliberate before they reached a verdict.