Gordon Lightfoot, “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” singer, dies at age 84

Canadian folks singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, recognized for hits like “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” has passed on to the great beyond at the age of 84, in step with a consultant for his circle of relatives. Victoria Lord, the consultant, showed that the musician died at a medical institution in Toronto, however the motive of demise is recently unknown.

Lightfoot was once born in Orillia, Ontario, and rose to repute in the early Sixties after relocating to Toronto, the place he turned into phase of the thriving Yorkville song scene. He stuck the consideration of fellow folks musicians Ian and Sylvia Tyson, who lined two of his tracks and turned into vocal admirers of his paintings.





Gordon Lightfoot plays in live performance at Ocean City Music (*84*) on July 18, 2022, in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Donald Kravitz / Getty Images



With the unencumber of his debut album “Lightfoot!” in 1965, he turned into a brand new folks voice and without difficulty transitioned into the pop scene, incomes his first Billboard chart look with “If You Could Read My Mind” in 1971. His reputation peaked in the mid-Nineteen Seventies, when each his unmarried and album “Sundown” crowned the Billboard charts.

Despite well being demanding situations, Lightfoot remained a devoted musician and a normal performer in the ultimate many years of his profession. He was once broadly thought to be one of the stalwart street musicians of his time.

