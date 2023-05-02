Gordon Lightfoot, Hitmaking Singer-Songwriter, Is Dead at 84

Gordon Lightfoot, the Canadian people singer whose wealthy, plaintive baritone and reward for melodic songwriting made him one of the vital widespread recording artists of the Nineteen Seventies, died on Monday night time in Toronto. He was once 84.

His dying, at Sunnybrook Hospital, was once showed by means of his publicist, Victoria Lord. No purpose was once given.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Lightfoot, a fast-rising megastar in Canada within the early Nineteen Sixties, broke via to world luck when his buddies and fellow Canadians Ian and Sylvia Tyson recorded two of his songs, “Early Morning Rain” and “For Lovin’ Me.”

When Peter, Paul and Mary got here out with their own versions, and Marty Robbins reached the highest of the rustic charts with Mr. Lightfoot’s “Ribbon of Darkness,” Mr. Lightfoot’s popularity soared. Overnight, he joined the ranks of songwriters like Bob Dylan, Phil Ochs and Tom Paxton, all of whom influenced his taste.