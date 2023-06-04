GOP Rep. Garret Graves won’t rule out government shutdown after debt ceiling fight





GOP Representative Garret Graves has indicated {that a} government shutdown can’t be dominated out following the debt ceiling fight that came about just lately. The country’s debt ceiling used to be suspended, and bipartisan settlement used to be reached after US President Joe Biden signed a invoice to cut back federal spending. This law used to be signed simply in time sooner than a catastrophic default may have taken position. Graves, who led GOP negotiators all through the vital debate regarding elevating the debt ceiling, spoke about the way forward for the rustic on the subject of this subject all through an interview on “Face the Nation.” The Republican congressman used to be interviewed from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. To stay abreast of breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting, be sure to activate browser notifications.

