“He was doing something nice and he ended up dying for it.”

A excellent Samaritan who stopped his automobile to lend a hand a circle of relatives of ducks cross a highway in California used to be struck and killed by a teenage motive force, police say.

The incident took place on Thursday in Rocklin, California — roughly, 25 miles northeast of Sacramento — when the male motive force parked his automobile on the intersection of Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Boulevard after we noticed a circle of relatives of ducks making an attempt to cross the busy streets, in line with a commentary from the Rocklin Police Department.

But when the person, known as 41-year-old Casey Rivara by ABC News’ Sacramento affiliate KXTV, were given out and attempted to shepherd the ducks around the highway, a teenage motive force who used to be headed eastbound on Stanford Ranch Boulevard ended up hitting the person as he tried his excellent deed.

“This juvenile driver struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway,” stated the Rocklin Police Department. “The driver remained at the scene of the collision. Emergency first responders arrived to assist, however the man died at the scene.”

The Major Accident Investigation Team used to be activated and answered to the realm following the collision and police say the intersection used to be closed for just about six hours whilst government performed their investigation which closing till about 2 a.m. on Friday morning when the street used to be reopened.

“Both lives were ruined. His and the person who hit him, so I think it’s terrible,” community member Diane Myerson told KXTV. “He used to be doing one thing great and he ended up death for it. Nobody thinks that they get out to lend a hand an animal or an individual that they are going to be killed”

The teenage motive force used to be no longer arrested and the incident continues to be underneath investigation, police say.

Rivara, who used to be an worker at Maria Montessori Charter Academy, used to be reportedly riding his kids house after swim apply when he noticed the mum duck and ducklings suffering to cross the busy intersection, according to KXTV.

“We would like to extend our condolences to all involved in this tragic event,” stated the Rocklin Police Department.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is requested to touch the Rocklin Police Department.