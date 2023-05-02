Goldman Sachs Is Turning Dallas, Texas Into Wall Street West

The monetary business in Dallas is lately experiencing its quickest expansion for the reason that oil bust of the Eighties that resulted within the closure of a lot of banks all through the state. Major avid gamers on Wall Street and Texas-based monetary corporations are amongst the ones increasing their operations within the house.

One of the corporations contributing to this expansion is Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As the company specializes in development its presence past its New York headquarters, it has plans to build a brand new regional campus on a three-acre plot in Dallas’s Victory Park community. The undertaking, anticipated to start this 12 months, will come with an 800,000 sq. foot tower and supply workspace for roughly 5,000 staff.