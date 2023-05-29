Gold Star families spend Memorial Day at Bay Pines Cemetery

In observance of Memorial Day, tens of 1000’s of American flags have been proudly displayed at Bay Pines gravesites in Seminole, Florida. Some families introduced flora to pay their respects, whilst others won flora in honor in their family members.

A Memorial Day rite was once held at Bay Pines, and the Del Castillo circle of relatives sat within the entrance row to bear in mind their son and brother, Dimitri, who gave up the ghost whilst serving in Afghanistan in 2011. “It is a difficult day for us because, on one side, we don’t want to think about what we lost, but we know we also need to honor and remember not only our son but all who made the ultimate sacrifice,” mentioned Dimitri’s father, Carlos.

- Advertisement -

The true which means of Memorial Day is to bear in mind the courageous women and men who died in struggle. Dimitri knew the accountability of being a US Citizen and took nice delight in serving his nation. “He understood the responsibility of being a US Citizen and it comes with the territory,” mentioned Carlos.

The Del Castillo circle of relatives reveals energy in figuring out that their son’s loss of life was once now not in useless. They have mentioned Memorial Day prior to, and Dimitri advised his father that Americans will have to be proud to benefit from the freedoms of this nice country. “Don’t be ashamed to have fun today, fly the flag, and be with your friends and family, but take a moment to raise a glass or pause and silence to show respect to those who defended our country,” Dimitri mentioned.