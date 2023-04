General Motors is recalling kind of 40,000 Chevrolet Silverado trucks over considerations that brake fluid may just leak, elevating the risk of fire, federal regulators mentioned.

Owners will have to park their pickups out of doors and clear of constructions till maintenance were made, in keeping with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall comprises the Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD from the 2019 to 2023 type years.