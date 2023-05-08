Girl Threatened FL School Shooting, Faces 19 Felonies: Police

CORAL SPRINGS, FL — The Coral Springs Police Department has reported that an 18-year-old woman has been charged with a number of felonies after making a college capturing risk on social media. The suspect, Catrina Petit, who’s a senior at J.P. Taravella High School, fraudulently used every other pupil’s identify and laptop get admission to to ship out the risk, in line with police.

After the risk used to be posted on social media, a number of counties all over Florida expressed considerations, because the post used to be copied and edited the use of other names when it used to be reshared. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office’s Threat Management Unit and Broward County Public Schools’ took investigating the incident.

Petit used to be arrested on Friday and charged with a complete of 19 felonies, together with 3 counts of intimidation, one depend of false file of weapon mass destruction, and 15 counts of interfering with college management purposes.

The police division shared a picture of the risk on Facebook, pointing out that despite the fact that the picture used to be most commonly blurry, a part of the risk learn, “Mark the date 5/5/23. I know I will make history as the top school slaughter.”

WSVN reported that a part of the risk additionally learn, “I will shoot up the school and kill every student here. Tomorrow morning? Friday at 2:40 p.m. as the bell rings. But who knows. I may do it during the day or after the school day or in between classes. All I know is that everyone must die. Spread this message.” Petit signed the message, “Sincerely, Devyn.”

During the investigation, Petit claimed that she made the risk as a comic story, as consistent with Broward County Public Schools’ Facebook post. The college district said that she is going to face disciplinary penalties but even so prison fees for the incident.

“Unfortunately, other students were victimized during the incident – and have been the subject of online bullying – as their accounts were hacked, and their names were released,” the district expressed worry. For the rest of the college yr, the college district has enforced the guideline of transparent backpacks and baggage on all college campuses to handle pupil protection.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony emphasised the seriousness of such threats, “Actions have penalties. Think sooner than you post, as it gained’t be your telephone or laptop that is going to prison! It is illegal to threaten violence in opposition to any person or anywhere. Breaking those rules is a significant crime. We will proceed to take each and every risk critically and stay our neighborhood secure.”

