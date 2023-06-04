Girl hit by car in north Houston, HCSO says | Houston, Texas news

A 5-year-old lady was once hit by a car in north Houston, as reported by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident passed off close to the intersection of Gears Road and Trickey Road in the Greater Greenspoint house on Saturday evening, and the motive force left the scene. The government have now not supplied any information concerning the identification of the motive force. The younger lady was once taken to the sanatorium in a significant situation, despite the fact that it has since been reported that her situation has stabilized.

