Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home | National News

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Texas say a 3-year-old lady discovered a loaded gun in a home and unintentionally shot her sister, killing the 4-year-old on Sunday round 8 p.m. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the women had been in the bed room of an rental in Houston, the place they lived with their folks. Five adults, who had been all members of the family or circle of relatives pals, had been in different portions of the rental and the women accidentally had been left unsupervised. The lady was once pronounced lifeless at the scene after police answered to a 911 name through the circle of relatives. Gonzalez says the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will come to a decision whether or not any of the adults will face fees.