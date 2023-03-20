Giant gnome moves into Safety Harbor’s Folly Farm Nature Preserve

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — An enormous gnome has been noticed in Folly Farm Nature Preserve in Safety Harbor.

He’s 17 ft tall, has ft the dimensions of wheelbarrows, and a head the aspect of a wrecking ball.

Oh, and he solutions to the title “Gnomeo.”

“Gnomes frequent this area for sure,” stated native artist Chris Dotson, smiling. “They’re gnome to be around.”

Gnomeo is, actually, a loving group undertaking that mixes the efforts of the town, the Safety Harbor Garden Club, famend sculptor Kumpa (he is growing Gnomeo’s giant ol’ head), and builder Sean Carbery of CarCo Design.

Everyone is donating time and hard work within the title of the playful neighborly spirit.

“I get to do something fun, big toys, big stuff, make people smile,” stated Kumpa, who is created large sculptures for Disney and Nickelodeon.

“We like to say we’ve gone from home building to gnome building,” laughed Carbery, who is serving to construct the large Gnomeo out of reclaimed wooden.

The whimsical piece will make its debut on March 26 on the loose Enchanted Garden Fest at Folly Farm Nature Preserve. Everyone is welcome.

For extra on Folly Farm and the Enchanted Garden Fest, click here.