Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh’s friendship gone kaput?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh could be strolling on afflicted waters. After an intensive scan of both in their Internet handleseagle-eyed social media customers have exposed that Neil is not clicking the like button on Ayesha’s photos for a couple of months now. In factthe closing like used to be from Ayesha on certainly one of Neil’s posts on June 4. Despite now not liking each and every different’s picturesneither Neil nor Ayesha have unfollowed each and every different on

Not simply thatseems like several isn’t smartly between Ayesha her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Aishwarya Sharma. Both actresses have unfollowed each and every different on PreviousAyesha Aishwarya shared a cordial equation. Nowit seems that the duo has advanced a private tiff now. Butthese are simply observations from enthusiasts of the display. The actresses have now not spoken in this topic.

Ayeshawho bagged the Best Actress award on the International Iconic Awards 2023refrained from commenting on her provide equation with Aishwarya when the paps requested her about the similar. Ayesha answered that every one she sought after used to be to be aware of her paintings. Filmi Beat experiences that Ghum Hai’s… solid has showed that each Ayesha Aishwarya are pros who’re devoted to their paintings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin time bounce

According to experiencesGhum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is able to take audience with a marvel quickly. The solid has introduced that the serial will take a time bounce since the characters storyline have run their direction now. A brand new plot with recent faces is to be presented to the showto stay the target audience on their feet. Butthe makers have remained tight-lipped about the most recent building have now not but made an respectable announcement.

Sources additional declare that the primary characters of the shownamelyNeil BhattAyesha SinghAishwarya SharmaHarshad Chopra are to go out the collection. Reportedly they have got begun taking pictures for the overall episode in Pune’s Film City.

Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt’s tasks

Speaking of Neil Ayeshait is speculated that the duo may take part in both Bigg Boss OTT 2 or Bigg Boss 17. An respectable affirmation in regards to the similar is awaited.



