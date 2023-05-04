Get $50 gift card for turning in gun in Orange County, no questions asked

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual gun buyback program in hopes of getting guns off the streets.

During the Kicks 4 Guns event, you’re able to turn in a gun with no questions asked and no ID required in exchange for a $50 gift card.

Some research groups have pushed back on the effectiveness of these buyback programs in curbing violence citing the value of the gun compared to the reward offered or its effectiveness in getting guns from the most dangerous criminals.

Law enforcement officials, however, say the fact that more guns are off the streets at the end of the day shows the value of the program.

The event kicked off Monday at 7 a.m. at the Pines Community Church located at 1305 N. Pine Hills Road in Orlando and will end at 7 p.m.