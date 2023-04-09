Germany: Hamburg fire smoke halts trains, generates warning

Police have warned other folks in Hamburg, Germany, to near their home windows early after a big fire that engulfed a number of warehouses despatched black, chemical-laden smoke drifting over town

FRANKFURT, Germany — Police warned other folks in Hamburg, Germany, to near their home windows early Sunday after a big fire that engulfed a number of warehouses despatched black, chemical-laden smoke drifting over town.

German news company dpa stated the fire broke out round 4:30 a.m. within the Rothenburgsort district, situated within the japanese a part of Germany’s second-largest town. The smoke drifted from there towards town heart, halting long-distance trains between Hamburg and Berlin and different towns.

A public protection alert conveyed thru a cell phone app prompt other folks in Hamburg to near home windows, flip off air flow and air-con, and to keep away from the realm. No accidents had been reported.

Public broadcaster NDR stated the fire concerned bins with hydrogen sulfide, a poisonous and foul-smelling substance, forcing firefighters and law enforcement officials within the space to put on respiring equipment.