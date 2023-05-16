Germany: 5 sentenced to prison for 100-million-euro jewelry heist

(*5*)

Journalists wait for admission to the Regional Court, a unique corridor of the Dresden Higher Regional Court, Dresden, Germany, Tuesday May 16, 2023, the place the trial in regards to the jewel robbery from the Historic Green Vault Dresden is coming to an finish. A German courtroom on Tuesday convicted 5 males of in particular irritated arson together with bad physically damage, robbery with guns, injury to belongings and intentional arson within the impressive robbery of 18th-century jewels from the Dresden museum in 2019. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa by way of AP)

BERLIN — A German courtroom on Tuesday convicted 5 males over the robbery of 18th-century jewels price greater than 100 million euros from a Dresden museum in 2019.

They had been sentenced to prison sentences of between 4 years and 4 months and 6 years and 3 months, German news company dpa reported. One defendant was once acquitted.

The Dresden state courtroom dominated that the 5 males — elderly 24 to 29 — had been accountable for the break-in on the japanese German town’s Green Vault Museum on Nov. 25, 2019, and the robbery of 21 items of jewelry containing greater than 4,300 diamonds, with a complete insured worth of no less than 113.8 million euros ($129 million). Officials stated on the time that the pieces taken integrated a big diamond brooch and a diamond epaulette.

They had been convicted of in particular irritated arson together with bad physically damage, robbery with guns, injury to belongings and intentional arson.

The males laid a fireplace simply ahead of the break-in to reduce the facility provide to boulevard lighting fixtures outdoor the museum, and in addition set fireplace to a automotive in a close-by storage ahead of fleeing to Berlin. They had been stuck a number of months later in raids in Berlin.

In January, there was once a plea cut price between the protection, prosecution and courtroom after many of the stolen jewels had been returned.

The plea cut price have been agreed to by means of 4 defendants, who due to this fact admitted their involvement within the crime thru their legal professionals. The 5th defendant additionally confessed, however handiest to the procurement of gadgets such because the axes used to make holes within the museum show case, dpa reported.

The state of Saxony, the place Dresden is situated, had claimed damages of just about 89 million euros in courtroom — for the items that had been returned broken, for the ones nonetheless lacking and for upkeep to the destroyed show instances and the museum development.

The Green Vault is among the international’s oldest museums. It was once established in 1723 and incorporates the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, comprising round 4,000 gadgets of gold, valuable stones and different fabrics.