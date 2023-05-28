Georgia’s Daniel talks health care issues | Georgia

(The Center Square) – State Rep. Lauren Daniel, R-Locust Grove, has a novel wisdom of the scientific trade.

She had her first kid as a teen and noticed first-hand the shortage of assets to be had to Georgians experiencing a equivalent situation.

“I’m one of the youngest representatives in the state,” Daniel informed The Center Square. “I think that gives me somewhat of a unique perspective in terms of what matters to people that are raising their families today and the issues that they face. I don’t necessarily know that we’ve always been great as a collective in the legislature of prioritizing the normal day-to-day people.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, pregnancy-related deaths for white ladies reached 22.7 consistent with 100,000 are living births and 48.6 consistent with 100,000 are living births for Black ladies.

How does the state reinforce the ones numbers?

“More emphasis needs to be put on access to information for people. … A lot of women, I feel like, don’t necessarily know the options that are available to them in terms of how to have a child. It sounds silly, but there are options in terms of how you give birth, where you give birth, and all of that plays into your mental health. We all know that mental health matters, but women who are pregnant naturally are going through hormonal shifts, and it affects the chemistry of your brain and how you view things.

“…There’s this more moderen push for doulas [people who provide emotional and physical support to a pregnant woman] to be taken with maternal health and results. And the research are beautiful restricted on it. But nevertheless, it does appear to have some correlation with regards to higher results.”

How would Georgia pay for increased medical resources?

“That’s a really perfect query too. And clearly, it’s person who many of us within the house of public carrier have wrestled with, and it’s no longer a brand new query. I believe, in the beginning, we will be able to all say that the insurance coverage gadget itself is more than likely damaged, particularly on the federal stage … Really, all of the gadget will have to be overhauled, however that’s no longer one thing the state Legislature can do. But I’m no longer naive to that.”

How does the state work to attract more people into the medical field?

“There’s been efforts made to do this, whether or not that’s decreasing their prices for schooling or offering some form of tax incentive for docs to open in a definite house. We do this with different such things as trade ventures that we herald. Look on the Hyundai plant; whether or not you believe that or no longer, we’ve supplied incentives for different spaces. But with that being stated, the concern that has been positioned in Georgia is trade. It’s no longer essentially healthcare. …You can’t simply legislate one thing and be expecting taxpayers to hide the load of it. It’s no secret the entirety is getting an increasing number of pricey. …I believe it in point of fact is going again to what you are keen to place emphasis on as a state.”

Do you think the legislature will revisit the fetal heartbeat bill?

“I don’t know that there’s an urge for food to open it again up within the Legislature presently. I will’t discuss for everybody, however that’s my feeling. … I don’t know that public sentiment has modified an excessive amount of.”