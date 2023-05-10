Georgia’s championship team declines White House invitation

Georgia’s nationwide championship soccer team is declining an invitation to seek advice from the White House

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia’s nationwide championship team is declining an invitation to seek advice from the White House.

According to a commentary launched via the Georgia athletic affiliation on Tuesday, the Bulldogs won’t be able to wait a June 12 tournament with different university groups on the White House. The tournament is described via President Joe Biden and primary woman Jill Biden as “College Athlete Day.”

- Advertisement -

The commentary from Georgia says the team’s time table interferes with the prompt date which used to be supplied in an invitation won previous this month.

“The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog team to visit the White House on June 12,” the commentary from the athletic affiliation mentioned. “Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”

Georgia didn’t supply extra specifics of the time table battle.

- Advertisement -

Some skilled championship groups, together with the 2021 Atlanta Braves, have made White House visits throughout the Biden management. This yr’s NCAA males’s and girls’s championship basketball groups from Connecticut and Louisiana State, respectively, are scheduled to seek advice from the White House on May 26.

Coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett led Georgia to its 2d consecutive nationwide championship with a 65-7 runaway win over TCU.

___

- Advertisement -

AP university soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25