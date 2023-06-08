Georgia uses $83.5 million in COVID relief money for public safety grants | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia is giving out greater than $83.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief money as grants to fund 118 public safety initiatives around the Peach State.

Departments can use the price range to enhance legislation enforcement staffing and reinforce violent crime aid projects or intervention techniques. They too can use the money to speculate in generation and kit to deal with the uptick in violence and team of workers shortages stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

“Public safety has always been a top priority of my administration and will continue to be,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, stated in a statement.

“With the increase in violent crime seen in communities across the country, including here in our state, we’re sending reinforcements to keep hardworking Georgians and their neighborhoods safe,” the governor added. “From tackling staffing needs to deploying new equipment and technology, these funds are being invested so that our brave first responders have the resources they need to fight back against dangerous criminals.”

The state pulled the money for the “qualified” initiatives from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, created through the American Rescue Plan Act.

- Advertisement -

“We commend Gov. Kemp and the legislature for continuing their commitment to public safety, especially in an environment where we continue to see high crime rates in cities across the state,” Josh Crawford, director of legal justice projects for the Georgia Center for Opportunity, stated in a observation. “Ensuring safe communities requires involvement from all of us, including partnerships between state and local officials.”

Grants vary from $13,576 for the Paulding County Board of Commissioners to speculate in a “system to find stolen guns and prevent them from being used to commit violent crimes” to greater than $1.6 million for 5 other organizations: Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Columbus Police Department, Dekalb County School District, Georgia Piedmont Technical College and Henry County Police Department.

“The addition of the technology purchased through this grant will greatly enhance the department’s ability to keep the citizens of Walker County safe,” Rep. Mike Cameron, R-Rossville, stated in reaction to $558,697 for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.