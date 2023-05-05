Georgia transportation officials award $65.2 million for projects | Georgia

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation mentioned it awarded 18 projects valued at greater than $65.2 million in March.

The greatest spend, $15 million awarded to E. R. Snell Contractor, is going towards a bridge development challenge on State Route 212 over Lake Jackson in Jasper and Newton counties. Bridge development contracts represented 31% of the allotted cash.

- Advertisement -

The 2nd greatest spend, $6.8 million to resurface greater than 7.1 miles of State Route 120 in Cobb County, went to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Resurfacing projects constitute 43% of the awarded bucks.

The closing cash went towards rehabilitation (15%), protection (7%) and bridge rehabilitation (4%) projects, GDOT mentioned.

Kemp indicators employees’ repayment building up

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a measure elevating the utmost transient overall incapacity of employees’ repayment underneath state legislation to $800 a week and the utmost transient partial incapacity to $533 a week.

- Advertisement -

Under House Bill 480, which takes impact July 1, the highest employees’ repayment for a surviving partner rises to $320,000. It additionally specifies necessities for claiming employees’ repayment and not using a surviving partner.

“These changes to our state law will provide greater support for workers and their families who have been impacted by work-related injuries or fatalities,” Rep. Mandisha A. Thomas, D-South Fulton, mentioned in a press release.

Bill lets in state repayment plan for county tax commissioners

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a measure permitting some county tax commissioners to take part in a state-administered deferred repayment plan.

- Advertisement -

Senate Bill 56 “introduces innovative policies to our state while continuing popular fiscal policies that help our citizens,” Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, mentioned in a press release. “For the first time, we can eliminate the marriage penalty by increasing deductions to $12,000 for singles and $24,000 for married couples.

“Furthermore, it’ll permit those that itemize on the federal stage to both enumerate or use the usual deduction on the state stage, giving taxpayers extra freedom to get pleasure from those new deductions,” Hufstetler added.