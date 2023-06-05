Georgia Senate committees to explore truck driver shortage | Georgia

(The Center Square) — A chain of Georgia Senate learn about committees will explore quite a lot of problems, starting from recruiting clinical pros in rural communities to exploring the shortage of truck drivers to doable adjustments to native possibility gross sales tax agreements.

“Each of these study committees will review current policies and practices within their specific topics,” Lt. Governor Burt Jones mentioned in a press release.

The five-member Senate Study Committee on Rural Medical Personnel Recruitment, established with Senate Resolution 371, will explore rural hospitals’ demanding situations in recruiting and holding staff, together with surgical body of workers.

“Healthcare facilities across Georgia face numerous challenges when it comes to healthcare professional recruitment, especially in rural areas. A shortage of properly trained medical staff is dangerous for rural communities that are often hours away from large hospitals,” state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, mentioned in a press release. “As a Senator from rural Georgia, I have seen firsthand the negative impacts that a lack of healthcare personnel can have on the health and wellness of families located outside of metro areas in our state.”

SR 155 created the five-member Senate Truck Driver Shortages Study Committee, whilst SR 147 created the seven-member Senate Local Option Sales Tax Study Committee.

The committees will hang conferences around the state and make suggestions for lawmakers’ attention after they reconvene in January.