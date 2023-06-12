Georgia reports decreased tax collections once again | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia’s web tax collections proceed to say no, with the state reporting decreased collections for the 3rd consecutive month.

Peach State officers stated May’s just about $2.5 billion in tax collections decreased 7.6% — or $205.7 million — from a yr in the past. However, web tax collections of just about $30.3 billion this fiscal yr are 0.2% — or $51.2 million — upper than ultimate yr.

The state’s 2023 fiscal yr ends on June 30.

According to state earnings numbers, particular person source of revenue tax collections decreased 23.4% — or $387 million — from ultimate yr. So a long way, in fiscal 2023, particular person source of revenue tax collections are down about 6.7% from ultimate yr.

Conversely, company source of revenue tax collections had been up 38.6% — or greater than $30.4 million — in May and 67.4% — or just about $1.4 billion — thus far this fiscal yr.

Net gross sales and use tax collections higher 2.2% — $15.7 million — in May. Net gross sales and use tax collections in fiscal 2023 are up 8.8% — or just about $667.2 million from ultimate fiscal yr.

Georgia officers in the past reported that April’s web tax collections decreased via 16.5% over a yr in the past, whilst web tax collections for March decreased via 3% from a yr in the past.

Georgia’s motor gas tax collections are down 59.7% — or greater than $956 million — from ultimate yr. On March 18, 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed House Bill 304 to droop fuel tax collections, a prohibition he prolonged to run via Jan. 10.