Georgia Regents agree to keep tuition rates largely flat | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia’s Board of Regents voted Tuesday no longer to lift tuition rates at lots of the state’s upper schooling establishments for the 2023-24 educational yr.

However, the University System of Georgia chancellor stated the machine is nearing a “tipping point” on account of inflation.

Tuesday’s vote marks the fourth consecutive yr — and the 6th time in 8 years — that board individuals opted to keep tuition prices flat at lots of the state’s public faculties and universities.

“By holding the line on tuition, the Board of Regents is once again championing the students and families of Georgia,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue stated in a observation.

“What should also be clear is that the University System of Georgia remains strongly focused on our highest priorities of degree attainment, efficiency and affordability,” Perdue added. “That doesn’t negate the financial headwinds and increasing costs our institutions face, and I look forward to working with Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly to do everything we can to try to restore funding.”

Middle Georgia State University is the only exception. Officials stated its tuition would building up as the varsity is in the second one yr of a three-year plan to “align” its undergraduate tuition with equivalent establishments.

Meanwhile, USG officers, bringing up College Board information, stated its colleges have the 7th lowest reasonable tuition and costs amongst equivalent public four-year colleges national.

“We have been a good deal for Georgia,” Perdue stated. “With the board’s decision today, we remain a great deal. Still, our institutions face strong financial challenges. We’re reaching a tipping point at which we need to mitigate inflationary pressures in order to maintain the quality of education.”

USG officers contend enrollment declines led to a lack of $71.6 million in state price range at 20 establishments for fiscal 2024. Additionally, they stated state lawmakers decreased USG investment by way of $66 million for fiscal 2024.