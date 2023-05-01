Georgia officials expect to complete taxpayer 'refunds' in eight weeks







(The Center Square) — Georgia officials have dispatched the primary “surplus tax refund checks” to Georgia taxpayers who correctly paid and filed their taxes over the last two years.

State lawmakers authorized the more or less $1 billion in “refunds” as a part of House Bill 162, which Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into regulation. Citing “the state’s revenue surplus,” Georgia leaders agreed to refund the cash to taxpayers.

Under the plan, the state would ship $250 rebates to unmarried taxpayers or married taxpayers submitting one after the other and $500 rebates to married {couples} submitting a joint go back. It would additionally give $375 rebates in instances of heads of families.

“Georgia is once again in a position to issue surplus tax refunds thanks to years of responsible, conservative budgeting and because we chose to protect both lives and livelihoods during the pandemic,” Kemp, a Republican, mentioned in a statement. “While failed policies coming out of Washington, D.C. are pushing us closer to a recession and forcing hardworking Georgians to endure sky-high inflation, we on the state level are doing what we can to return money back where it belongs — in taxpayers’ hands.”

Georgia officials are dispensing the refunds identical to remaining 12 months’s House Bill 1302. Georgia Department of Revenue officials expect to finalize refunds for taxpayers who filed via the April 18 closing date in the following eight weeks.

