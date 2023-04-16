Georgia murder suspect Stoney Williams captured in Houston, Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend and industry spouse has been arrested in Pasadena, consistent with court docket paperwork.

Stoney Lamar Williams, 41, was once arrested Friday through the Pasadena Police Department. He’s been charged with malice murder, legal murder, and annoyed attack in Gwinnett County, which is northwest of Atlanta.

Williams is the second one suspect charged in the fatal capturing of Courtney Owens that happened on Dec. 9, 2022.

Police mentioned a person walked right into a used automobile industry sporting a firearm and dressed in a masks. The guy then made Owens get on her knees ahead of capturing her in the pinnacle with a rifle and strolling away.

Records say that Williams, who was once engaged to Owens consistent with her obituary, was once additionally her industry spouse. Williams owned the auto dealership and Owens was once an worker there, consistent with police. They accused Williams of arranging the fatal capturing as a result of he sought after the industry to himself and was once breaking apart along with her.

According to police, Williams then disappeared after Wesley Vikers was once arrested and charged in connection to the fatal capturing. Just ahead of Williams fled Georgia, he created a tribute web page on Facebook in honor of Owens. He posted footage of himself and Owens on holiday in combination and described her as an angel on Earth.

Williams is lately being held in Pasadena prison. He’s anticipated to look in court docket on Monday ahead of being extradited again to Georgia.

