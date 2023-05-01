Georgia governor signs three military bills | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed three bills that he mentioned would supply “support and resources for the brave men and women who have worn a uniform for our country.”

House Bill 414 orders the Department of Veterans Service to create a psychological well being toughen program grant for veterans and their households. Senate Bill 21 revamps the Georgia Veterans Service Foundation, a transfer proponents say will higher ship assets to people who want them.

House Bill 175 creates a uniqueness registration number plate for retired Georgia National Guard and active-duty reserve participants. It additionally exempts advert valorem taxes for automobiles owned via disabled veterans within the state.

Georgia commissions see most commonly secure unemployment charges

Most of Georgia’s regional commissions reported unchanged unemployment charges in March.

However, state officers mentioned three regional commissions — the Georgia Mountains, Heart of Georgia and River Valley Regional — reported slight unemployment fee rises.

“Although we continue enjoying record-low unemployment numbers and jobs at an all-time high, our team is laser-focused on meeting future demands,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson mentioned in a press release. “It’s not a matter of if claims will increase, but when.”

Additionally, the entire state’s regional commissions reported a upward thrust of their exertions forces.

Atlanta, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ink Project Partnership Agreement

Atlanta and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inked a Project Partnership Agreement to deal with flooding at Lakewood Park as a part of a $15 million Atlanta Environmental Infrastructure Project.

Under the deal, the Army Corps will duvet $6 million, whilst town will fork out the rest $9 million.

According to a town news free up, Atlanta officers have already dedicated an in-kind contribution of $2 million towards the undertaking by means of a design process order the City Council approved on Jan. 17. An further $7 million is wanted for the undertaking.