Georgia governor signs series of public safety bills | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a series of public safety bills, together with a measure expanding consequences for someone who recruits youngsters into gangs.

Senate Bill 44 additionally calls for judges to “consider the accused person’s criminal history record information that is available at such time” sooner than liberating defendants on their very own recognizance.

“This bill will help us stop the spread of gangs, hold offenders accountable, and keep our communities safe,” Kemp, a Republican, stated in a Wednesday observation.

Kemp additionally signed House Bill 139, which nixes a demand that prosecutors divulge the private information, together with the house addresses, of non-sworn staff of regulation enforcement companies who testify at prison trials. Similarly, SB 215 permits regulation enforcement officials to invite to take away their in my opinion identifiable information from native — and publicly to be had — assets data.

HB 227 will increase consequences for illegally destructive “critical infrastructure,” whilst HB 268 creates a Criminal Justice Coordinating Council grant program for native regulation enforcement companies and establishes the Georgia Motor Crime Prevention Advisory Board. SB 155, often referred to as “Figo’s Law,” will increase consequences for someone who harms a public safety or seek and rescue animal.

SB 60 makes it unlawful “to purchase, possess, transport, or sell a used, detached catalytic converter.”

Another measure, HB 373, designates Sept. 11 as “First Responders Appreciation Day.”