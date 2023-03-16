Georgia General Assembly passes amended 2023 budget | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia lawmakers signed off on an amended fiscal 2023 budget that raises spending amid a slightly rosy monetary outlook for the state.

House Bill 18 outlines greater than $61.5 billion in finances, together with just about $32.6 billion in state bucks and $18.6 billion in federal finances and grants.

- Advertisement -

Georgia’s 2023 fiscal yr runs thru June 30. The measure now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, for his signature.

The amended “budget includes additional funding for priorities addressing mental health, education and economic development,” Lt. Governor Burt Jones mentioned in a statement. “Our focus will now shift to the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. We will continue to review agency and stakeholder requests while remaining steadfast in our commitment to appropriate taxpayers’ dollars in a fiscally, conservative manner.”

Big price tag line pieces within the budget come with greater than $19.3 billion for the Department of Community Health, kind of $13.5 billion for the Department of Education, $9.2 billion for the University System of Georgia Board of Regents and just about $3.9 billion for the Department of Transportation.

- Advertisement -

Under the spending plan, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities will see $1.5 billion, and the Georgia Student Finance Commission will obtain $1.1 billion. Lawmakers allotted just about $1.2 billion for the Technical College System of Georgia, greater than $1.1 billion for the Department of Revenue and greater than $435.5 million for the Department of Community Affairs.

It additionally contains $950 million for the Homeowner Tax Relief Grant program, permitting a $20,000 exemption at the assessed house worth of qualifying homesteads for the tax yr that began Jan. 1.

The state House up to now handed House Bill 162, which might ship $1 billion in tax refunds to Georgia citizens.

- Advertisement -

Under the plan, the state would ship $250 rebates to unmarried taxpayers or married taxpayers submitting one at a time and $500 rebates to married {couples} submitting a joint go back. It would additionally give $375 rebates in instances of heads of families.