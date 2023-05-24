Georgia football recruiting: Four-star TE Jaden Reddell commits as Bulldogs bolster No. 1 class

Jaden Reddell, a four-star tight finish within the 2024 recruiting class and a top-60 prospect, has dedicated to Georgia. He selected to play for the Bulldogs over different finalists together with Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Tennessee. Reddell is the fourth participant to decide to Georgia prior to now 9 days and the 3rd since May 22. He defined his resolution through pointing out: (*1*).

Ranked as the No. 54 participant nationally and No. 4 tight finish through 247Sports, Reddell shall be taking an respectable consult with to Georgia on June 9. He were scheduled to consult with Notre Dame on June 16 and Tennessee on June 23, however it is unclear whether or not those visits will happen.

Georgia’s tight finish program has been some of the a hit in faculty football, with the Bulldogs’ offense depending closely on tight ends. The group has produced many top-flight faculty tight ends, together with Brock Bowers, who gained the 2022 John Mackey Award as the country’s highest tight finish and is anticipated to be a top-five pick out within the 2024 NFL Draft. Georgia has additionally had no less than one tight finish taken in every of the final 5 drafts. During the 2023 recruiting cycle, Georgia signed two of the highest 5 tight finish possibilities within the nation, Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin. In 2022, the group signed Oscar Delp, the highest tight finish prospect of that 12 months.

Reddell cited his excellent dating with Georgia’s top-ranked quarterback Dylan Raiola, who introduced his dedication to the Bulldogs on May 15, and his robust reference to Coach Todd Hartley and Coach Kirby Smart as elements in his resolution to sign up for the group.