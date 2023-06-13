Georgia football recruiting: Four-star DL Jordan Thomas commits, adds to Bulldogs’ top-ranked 2024 class

Four-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas dedicated to Georgia Wednesday afternoon, changing into the nineteenth prospect to sign up for the Bulldogs’ top-ranked 2024 recruiting class. The Ramsey, New Jersey product selected Georgia over in-state Rutgers and South Carolina. He took an respectable talk over with to Rutgers within the first weekend of June and is recent off a commute to Georgia final week.

“I like how all the coaches are cool and I trust them,” Thomas told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn. “They are all close to each other. They’ve been coaching for a long time so everybody there is experienced.”

- Advertisement -

247Sports ranks Thomas because the No. 96 prospect nationally, No. 16 defensive lineman and No. 1 participant within the state of New Jersey. He had respectable visits scheduled for Michigan and South Carolina later in June, even though he informed Dohn that the ones will not happen.

The 6-foot-5 and 295-pound Thomas is the second one defensive lineman to dedicate to Georgia this cycle, following in-state prospect Justin Greene.

“I strived for this when I was younger,” Thomas mentioned. “I always thought I wanted to play in the biggest league. I always wanted to play in the SEC since I was a little kid. I always watched the games and saw how big football was in the SEC so this is a great achievement for me.”

- Advertisement -

Defensive line stays a power for reigning nationwide champions

Georgia received the final two nationwide championships, and domination within the trenches is a huge reason. Not simplest are the Bulldogs recruiting neatly with a minimum of one top-100 defensive lineman in every of the final 3 recruiting categories, however trainer Trey Scott is creating the ones potentialities when they achieve campus.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was once drafted by way of the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 9 total pick out within the 2023 NFL Draft. He was once the fourth Bulldogs defensive lineman to pass within the first spherical within the final two years. Travon Walker (No. 1), Jordan Davis (No. 13) and Devonte Wyatt (No. 28) all went off the board at the first day in 2022. Davis received the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award because the country’s perfect defender, and Carter was once a 2022 unanimous All-American and first-team All-SEC variety, regardless of lacking vital time due to damage.