Georgia Democrat is critical of new school safety law | Georgia

(The Center Square) — A Georgia state lawmaker has expressed reservations a few measure Gov. Brian Kemp lately signed that proponents say will lend a hand stay academics and scholars protected in the school room.

In a news liberate, the governor’s administrative center described House Bill 147, the Safe Schools Act, as a “key part of the governor’s legislative agenda this year” that “builds on his commitment to keeping Georgia’s students, teachers, and school personnel safe.”

The legislation updates school safety protocols, and advocates stated it might give academics the talents to give protection to scholars. It additionally creates the School Safety and Anti-gang Endorsement, a voluntary initiative proponents say will lend a hand academics determine and deter gang task and study room recruitment.

In signing the measure, Kemp, a Republican, stated it might “ensure our schools have the resources they need to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for both students and teachers.”

The measure takes impact July 1. By the tip of the 12 months, the state’s Professional Standards Commission and different state companies, together with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, will expand this system’s main points.

However, throughout a digital the city corridor co-hosted with State Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick, D-Lithonia, ultimate week, state Rep. Doreen Carter, D-Lithonia, stated many academics are pushing again at the law and extra mandates.

“We put a lot of mandates on teachers to teach, and now we want them to be police officers,” Carter stated.

“I think there is an opportunity to address safety if we took a real stab at addressing mental health issues, but Georgia has not, and so I say that we continue to put Band-Aids on open flesh wounds, and this, to me, is another one,” the lawmaker added. “However, we had to do something, and this is what they came out with.”