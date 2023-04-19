Georgia could develop statewide electric vehicle manufacturing program | Georgia

(The Center Square) — During the newest state legislative consultation, the Georgia House handed a measure that proponents say will “advance” the state’s electric vehicle trade.

The transfer comes after state officers have given thousands and thousands of greenbacks in taxpayer-funded incentives to more than a few EV initiatives, together with $1.5 billion for a Rivian Automotive electric vehicle meeting plant in Morgan and Newton counties.

- Advertisement -

Senate Bill 26, the Georgia Electric Vehicle Future Act, lets in the Georgia Department of Economic Development to release a statewide electric vehicle manufacturing program. The company would center of attention on creating, advertising and selling investments and process introduction for Georgia’s EV trade.

In a constituent e-newsletter, state Rep. Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, stated the state financial building company would paintings with state businesses, together with the Georgia Department of Transportation, to deploy “the appropriate infrastructure,” together with EV charging stations.

“Additionally, this legislation would establish the Georgia Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Commission,” Martin stated. “Comprised of private sector and public officials, this commission would serve as an oversight body for our state-led EV initiatives, work to develop policy recommendations for the General Assembly to consider, as well as coordinate with our higher educational systems to determine our workforce needs and help train future workers for this industry.

- Advertisement -

“The Georgia Electric Vehicle Future Act would advertise public-private partnerships to develop forward-looking EV answers, toughen this job-producing trade and enhance Georgia’s place in EV manufacturing and innovation,” Martin added.

Last 12 months, the Federal Highway Administration signed off on Georgia’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, opening the door to thousands and thousands in federal taxpayer greenbacks for the state. With this approval, the Georgia Department of Transportation started making plans how the state will spend kind of $130 million to pay for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the following 5 years.

The state House and state Senate handed other variations of the invoice. The state Senate’s model would have allowed building government and group development districts to carry conferences and public hearings by means of teleconference.

- Advertisement -

The Senate didn’t comply with the House’s substituted model prior to the tip of the consultation. It will likely be pending when the state Senate resumes its consultation subsequent 12 months.