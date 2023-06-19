Georgia committee to explore improving strategies for delivering services | Georgia

(The Center Square) — A Georgia legislative committee will explore how governments can higher collaborate to ship services when disputes rise up.

Lawmakers established the Joint Study Committee on Service Delivery Strategy with Senate Resolution 175. The committee will read about efficient investment choices and problems stemming from disputes between municipalities.

According to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the Service Delivery Strategy procedure ostensibly permits native governments and government to strike an accord on delivering services extra successfully and cost-efficiently.

“The aim of this committee is to address specific issues pertaining to litigation surrounding service delivery systems,” state Sen Frank Ginn, R-Athens, the committee’s co-chair, stated in a statement.

“Taxpayers across Georgia pay taxes to at least one local government and sometimes multiple governments,” Ginn added. “Often times when a disagreement arises between these local governments, it results in litigation and cost to the community. Our objective is to minimize any waste of taxpayer funds by streamlining and improving the service delivery process.”

The committee contains a mixture of state lawmakers and native officers appointed through Lt. Governor Burt Jones, a Republican, and House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington. It will file on ideas for improving the Service Delivery Strategy procedure, and lawmakers may imagine proposed adjustments when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.