





(The Center Square) — A 72-year-old Alpharetta businessman pleaded guilty in federal court docket to bribing two Atlanta town officials in alternate for directing hundreds of thousands of greenbacks of town industry to his corporate.

Lohrasb “Jeff” Jafari, the PRAD Group’s former government vice chairman, additionally pleaded guilty to bribing a former Dekalb County authentic to try to safe county contracts and evading greater than $1.5 million in taxes, federal prosecutors mentioned.

U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones is scheduled to sentence Jafari on July 19 after the businessman pleaded guilty to conspiratorial bribery, substantive bribery and tax evasion.

Georgia’s March unemployment charge stays stable

Georgia’s March unemployment charge was once 3.1%, unchanged from the revised February charge.

The Peach State’s unemployment charge has stood at 3.1% for 8 consecutive months, in accordance to a hard work division news unlock. That is four-tenths not up to the nationwide unemployment charge of three.5%.

According to state officials, in February, Georgia reported the southeast’s best possible hard work pressure participation charge at 61.1% and the area’s best possible employment-to-population ratio, 59.2%. Jobs higher 0.2% over the month and a couple of.8% over the yr to an all-time top, state officials mentioned.

Kemp indicators invoice to keep farmland

Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed Senate Bill 220, the “Georgia Farmland Conservation Act,” setting up a mechanism to supply grants to holders of agricultural conservation easements.

“The creation of this programming will ensure that Georgia’s number one industry is supported for many years to come,” state Sen. Russ Goodman, R-Cogdell, mentioned in a observation. “Agriculture is vital to the economic development of our state, and this measure is a key step in a movement to enable Georgia farmers to voluntarily protect their farmland.”

Officials mentioned that farmland in Georgia has lowered from kind of 12.6 million acres in 1974 to about 9.9 million acres nowadays.





This article First gave the impression in the center square