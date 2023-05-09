Georgia again reports decreased tax collections | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia officers reported web tax collections for April decreased by means of 16.5% over a yr in the past.

The Peach State’s April web tax collections approached $4.2 billion, a lower of $829.5 million in comparison to April 2022, when web tax collections surpassed $5 billion. Despite the drop, year-to-date web tax collections of just about $27.8 billion are up 0.9%, or $256.9 million, in comparison to closing fiscal yr.

This marks the second one consecutive month wherein Georgia officers reported decreased web tax collections. Last month, state officers mentioned web tax collections for March decreased by means of 3% from a yr in the past.

“While state revenues were down sharply for the month, their strength earlier in the fiscal year means we are still slightly ahead of last year’s record-breaking pace,” Kyle Wingfield, president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation, informed The Center Square by means of e-mail. “The state ran such a large surplus in fiscal 2022 that even a continued downward trend this year would leave the state in a strong financial position for this budget year.”

State officers famous that particular source of revenue tax collections had been down by means of 32.4%, or greater than $1 billion, from a yr in the past. However, they contend the lower is because of a metamorphosis in state regulation and level to a $1.3 billion building up year-to-date in company source of revenue tax collections.

“The governor has been sounding the alarm about economic forecasts and the need to be mindful of spending levels for quite some time,” Garrison Douglas, press secretary for Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, informed The Center Square by means of e-mail.

Jeffrey Dorfman, a University of Georgia professor and state fiscal economist, “made similar comments during budget hearings in January. Today’s numbers reinforce that message,” Douglas added. “It is important to note that the governor put forward a budget proposal and signed a budget last week that reflects those potential economic headwinds and ensures that Georgia is on solid footing to weather such an economic downturn.”

The newest National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Optimism Index additionally unearths financial issues.

The index decreased by means of 1.1 issues in April to 89, marking the sixteenth consecutive month underneath the survey’s 49-year historical past of 98. According to the index, just about 1 / 4 of companies (24%) cited exertions high quality as the highest industry drawback, adopted by means of inflation (23%).

“Inflation is still pushing up prices all along the supply chain, and small businesses are still struggling to find enough qualified people to work,” NFIB State Director Hunter Loggins mentioned in a press release. “That’s making it difficult for Main Street businesses to hold prices in check and affecting their ability to deliver the goods and service their customers need.”