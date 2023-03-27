George Washington University to replace controversial ‘Colonials’ moniker

While a slew {of professional} and collegiate athletic groups have not too long ago modified their names to get rid of racially charged titles, George Washington University has joined the transfer by means of converting the nickname for its groups.

Known as “Colonials,” the college’s sports activities groups had been the supply of controversy when scholars mentioned the title had a detrimental connotation relating to violence towards Native Americans and different colonized folks.

The unique checklist of alternative names began at 10, and in what the varsity is looking “Moniker Madness,” the campus group has narrowed the choices to 4 after receiving “nearly 20,000 points of feedback from the GW community,” in accordance to a news release.

- Advertisement -

“It has been energizing to see so many members of the GW community participate in the development of our new moniker,” mentioned Ellen Moran, vp for communications and advertising. “As we begin this next phase of feedback, I hope all GW community members continue joining us in this deliberate and thoughtful process for developing the new moniker.”

The ultimate 4 nickname choices narrowed down all the way through the “First Impressions” section of selections are “Ambassadors,” “Blue Fog,” “Revolutionaries” and “Sentinels.”

The subsequent section, “Try It on For Size,” which runs from March 20 to April 28, will come with comments from scholars, college, body of workers and alumni. During this section, the group can have an opportunity to view “hype videos” of every title choice and be in a position to make a selection branded products for every moniker choice.

- Advertisement -

According to the college’s scholar led newspaper The Hatchet, requires the trade of the moniker started in 2018 when scholars introduced a petition recommended college officers to trade the “extremely offensive” title that ended with just about 550 signatures. In 2019, the coed frame held a referendum the place round 54% of scholars voted in want of fixing the title, in accordance to the newspaper.

Students and alumni criticized the Colonials moniker all the way through the Diversity Summit within the fall of 2019 at an match hosted by means of the “Anything But Colonial Coalition,” mentioning the nickname strengthened a “divisive hierarchy” and made the University “complicit” in centuries of colonial violence and repression, in accordance to The Hatchet.

The Hippo served as an unofficial mascot for the college, in accordance to the coed newspaper, however due to trademark troubles, used to be by no means respectable.

- Advertisement -

This renaming joins the various athletic groups who’ve not too long ago gone through emblem adjustments due to detrimental racial connotations, together with Cleveland professional baseball crew’s trade from Indians to Guardians and the Washington soccer crew’s trade from Redskins to Commanders.

While some athletic groups are converting their names, some groups, just like the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, argue their groups’ unique names are an important to their historical past.

“While the origin of the team’s name has no affiliation with American Indian culture, much of the club’s early promotional activities relied heavily on imagery and messaging depicting American Indians in a racially insensitive fashion,” the Kansas City Chiefs website says. “Over the course of the club’s 60-plus-year history, the Chiefs organization has worked to eliminate this offensive imagery and other forms of cultural appropriation in their promotional materials and game-day presentation.”

While there are nonetheless rising requires the Kansas City Chiefs to trade their title, they’ve now not budged and as an alternative established an American Indian Community Working Group in 2014 that banned headdresses and face paint at video games and retired the usage of Warpaint as an envoy of the Chiefs, amongst different issues.

As for George Washington University, the board of trustees will announce a brand new nickname for its athletic groups by means of the 2023-24 educational faculty 12 months. The college mascot, George 1, that is been round since 1948, will stay the similar.

The faculty’s respectable guiding principles launched in January for the brand new moniker define 3 issues, “Shaping the Future,” “Free to Be Bold” and “At the Center of Power,” and 3 character characteristics, tenacious, electrical and open, for the brand new moniker to include.