George Strait Fort Worth, Texas concert announced Dickies

FORT WORTH, Texas — George Strait is coming again to Fort Worth.

The Texas nation track legend will play back-to-back live shows at Dickies Arena on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, that are a Friday and Saturday, the sector announced on Friday morning.

Tickets will pass on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14, on Ticketmaster. If fanatics need to get forward of the sport, they may be able to pass to Ticketmaster on April 13 from 10 a.m. to ten p.m. and input the code “DICKIES” for an opportunity at early get right of entry to. It wasn’t transparent what number of people be capable of get early get right of entry to to tickets, however Dickies prompt to make use of the code the day earlier than normal public gross sales.

Strait shall be joined by means of Caitlyn Smith on each nights.

Strait will really feel proper at house at Dickies, the place he was once a few of the first performers to play the venue when it opened in 2019. He additionally carried out back-to-back live shows at Dickies in 2022.

His Fort Worth presentations have bought out virtually straight away, resulting in prime costs at the secondary price ticket marketplace. In November, tickets at the secondary marketplace to his Dickies Arena concert have been round $350 and up.

The 2019 display was once Strait’s first look in Fort Worth in just about 40 years, although he is no stranger to Tarrant County. The farewell concert of his ultimate excursion in 2014 was once at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.