George Santos Received $5,300 in Donations. He Refunded Far More.

During George Santos’s run for Congress, he advised potential electorate that he was hoping someday so to “serve and give back to our community.”
In his most up-to-date monetary disclosures, Mr. Santos, now a first-term Republican congressman representing portions of Queens and Long Island, reported doing simply that: He has returned just about $8,400 in donor contributions.
The refunds exceed the $5,333.26 that Mr. Santos has raised in the primary quarter of 2023, a internet loss that lowers his money readily available to only over $25,000, consistent with the studies filed on Saturday with the Federal Election Commission.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a worse report for an incumbent member of Congress,” mentioned Brett Kappel, a number one elections attorney who advises each Democrats and Republicans.
In distinction, Representative Anthony D’Esposito, a first-term Republican who represents a neighboring district in Nassau County, raised greater than $215,000 from particular person donors and greater than $300,000 from political motion committees.
A spokeswoman for Mr. Santos declined to remark at the fund-raising numbers.
Mr. Santos’s filings are the primary indication of his marketing campaign’s task since he filed bureaucracy final month signaling his intent to proceed elevating cash for a imaginable re-election bid. Though Mr. Santos has now not publicly mentioned whether or not he plans to run once more, the transfer lets in his marketing campaign to stay elevating and spending cash.
But the ones hoping that the filings may be offering a window into what precisely Mr. Santos has been doing since taking workplace in January might be in large part disillusioned. They display no marketing campaign journeys or bills to distributors. Nor do they display bills to any attorneys, in spite of proceeding ethics and legal investigations.
Mr. Santos has sought in charge his marketing campaign finance problems, which brought about the watchdog staff the Campaign Legal Center to report a criticism with the F.E.C., on his former marketing campaign treasurer.
Subsequent filings, together with the April quarterly submitting, were signed by means of his new treasurer, recognized as Andrew Olson. But without a bills indexed in studies, it could appear that he used to be now not compensated by means of the marketing campaign for no matter paintings he did for Mr. Santos.
Mr. Santos’s earlier treasurer, Nancy Marks, resigned in January, after The New York Times and different news media shops reported on a lot of monetary irregularities — from an atypical string of bills for $199.99 to loads of hundreds of greenbacks in unexplained and unitemized spending.
Of the $5,333.26 in fresh donations to Mr. Santos, just one donation, for $254.95, got here from a named donor: Sacha Basin, who indexed a New York cope with. The donor may just now not be reached for remark. Some of the donors who won refunds had been in a similar fashion now not recognized; those who had been incorporated Mayra Ruiz and Robert Mangi, whose contributions of $2,900 every had been returned, and Thomas Zmich, a former House candidate who used to be refunded $500.
Mr. Zmich defined that the cash were for a bus go back and forth to give a boost to Mr. Santos at the day of his inauguration; the go back and forth used to be later canceled. When requested if he nonetheless supported the congressman, he used to be noncommittal: “I couldn’t say yes and I couldn’t say no.”
Ms. Ruiz, a Republican donor in Miami, gave $10,800 to Mr. Santos’s joint fund-raising committee, and used to be a few of the first to present Mr. Santos cash after he received the election. She additionally used to be one in all two rich donors who participated in the sale of a $19 million luxurious yacht that used to be brokered by means of Mr. Santos.
Ms. Ruiz didn’t straight away reply to a request for remark. Mr. Mangi declined to remark.
Aside from public appearances — a consult with to turn give a boost to for former President Donald J. Trump at his arraignment in Manhattan, a number of legitimate excursions and a handful of tv displays and podcasts — it’s been laborious to account for what Mr. Santos has been as much as since taking workplace.
Ordinarily, House contributors’ time is taken up by means of obligations associated with their committee assignments. But Mr. Santos does now not serve on any committees, having opted to renounce from his postings at Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s urging. Mr. Santos has offered 4 expenses, none of that have attracted co-sponsors.
But he has remained a vocal and emphatic presence on-line, the place he has bragged concerning the price of a Cartier watch, decried the detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia and declared his loyalty to the New York Mets (albeit slightly unpersuasively).
And he has spoken 18 occasions at the flooring of the home — probably the most of any freshman, consistent with the C-SPAN podcast “The Weekly.” He has used the minute-long alternatives that House contributors are afforded for a huge spectrum of functions, from disavowing the potential for a brand new nuclear accord with Iran to congratulating Jericho High School on Long Island for being granted unique rights to position on a musical in line with the Disney film “Frozen.”