George Santos Received $5,300 in Donations. He Refunded Far More.

In distinction, Representative Anthony D’Esposito, a first-term Republican who represents a neighboring district in Nassau County, raised greater than $215,000 from particular person donors and greater than $300,000 from political motion committees.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Santos declined to remark at the fund-raising numbers.

Mr. Santos’s filings are the primary indication of his marketing campaign’s task since he filed bureaucracy final month signaling his intent to proceed elevating cash for a imaginable re-election bid. Though Mr. Santos has now not publicly mentioned whether or not he plans to run once more, the transfer lets in his marketing campaign to stay elevating and spending cash.

But the ones hoping that the filings may be offering a window into what precisely Mr. Santos has been doing since taking workplace in January might be in large part disillusioned. They display no marketing campaign journeys or bills to distributors. Nor do they display bills to any attorneys, in spite of proceeding ethics and legal investigations.

Mr. Santos has sought in charge his marketing campaign finance problems, which brought about the watchdog staff the Campaign Legal Center to report a criticism with the F.E.C., on his former marketing campaign treasurer.

Subsequent filings, together with the April quarterly submitting, were signed by means of his new treasurer, recognized as Andrew Olson. But without a bills indexed in studies, it could appear that he used to be now not compensated by means of the marketing campaign for no matter paintings he did for Mr. Santos.