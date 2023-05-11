George Santos live updates: McCarthy changes tune to say he will not back Republican’s re-election bid after arrest

George Santos pleads not to blame to 13 fees, together with twine fraud and robbery

George Santos, the New York Republican congressman who rose to prominence for a string of exaggerations, lies, and irregularities comparable to his non-public background and marketing campaign funds, has pleaded not to blame after being hit with a chain of federal fees.

George Santos, the New York Republican congressman who rose to prominence for a string of exaggerations, lies, and irregularities comparable to his non-public background and marketing campaign funds, has pleaded not to blame after being hit with a chain of federal fees.

He advised the click after exiting a Long Island courthouse on Wednesday that the probe amounted to a “witch hunt” and that he is making plans to run for re-election.

Mr Santos surrendered to the government and used to be taken into custody previous within the day ahead of being launched on a $500,000 bond forward of his subsequent courtroom look on 30 June.

He has been charged with seven counts of twine fraud, 3 counts of cash laundering, one depend of robbery of public budget, and two counts of creating materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Utah GOP Senator Mitt Romney led the calls for him to go, saying: “He has demonstrated by his untruthfulness that he should not be in the United States Congress – perhaps should not even be on the public streets.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has now stated he will not back Mr Santos’s proposed re-election bid.

