George Santos live updates: McCarthy changes tune to say he will not back Republican’s re-election bid after arrest

George Santos pleads not to blame to 13 fees, together with twine fraud and robbery
George Santos, the New York Republican congressman who rose to prominence for a string of exaggerations, lies, and irregularities comparable to his non-public background and marketing campaign funds, has pleaded not to blame after being hit with a chain of federal fees.
He advised the click after exiting a Long Island courthouse on Wednesday that the probe amounted to a “witch hunt” and that he is making plans to run for re-election.
Mr Santos surrendered to the government and used to be taken into custody previous within the day ahead of being launched on a $500,000 bond forward of his subsequent courtroom look on 30 June.
He has been charged with seven counts of twine fraud, 3 counts of cash laundering, one depend of robbery of public budget, and two counts of creating materially false statements to the House of Representatives.
Utah GOP Senator Mitt Romney led the calls for him to go, saying: “He has demonstrated by his untruthfulness that he should not be in the United States Congress – perhaps should not even be on the public streets.”
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has now stated he will not back Mr Santos’s proposed re-election bid.
Kevin McCarthy turn flops on George Santos and says he gained’t improve indicted congressman’s re-election bid
Mr Santos, 34, used to be arrested on Long Island on Wednesday after surrendering to the government and pleaded not to blame to all fees, after which he used to be launched on a $500,000 bond and took questions from the click. He declared in true Trumpian type that he used to be the sufferer of a “witch hunt” and insisted that he nonetheless intends to stand for re-election in 2024.
Mr Santos filed the important forms to run once more with the Federal Election Commission back in March, permitting his marketing campaign crew to proceed fundraising.
This week’s drama got here after months of controversy swirling round Mr Santos, whose midterm victory over Democrat Robert Zimmerman used to be hastily overshadowed in December by means of a New York Times investigation that revealed a prolific observe file of mendacity about his previous, or, as Mr Santos most popular to put it, “résumé embellishment”.
The guy representing town’s third Congressional District used to be accused of mendacity about the whole lot from his instructional background and Wall Street paintings enjoy to the destiny of his grandparents and mom, his previous enjoy as a drag performer in Brazil, his prowess as a volleyball participant or even a abnormal plot involving the discovery of a fictional animal charity to channel cash clear of an Iraq War veteran’s demise canine.
Read extra:
Joe Sommerlad11 May 2023 22:30
The Devolder Organization
Mr Santos additionally arrange the Devolder Organization, which he used to be the only real proprietor of and claimed he controlled $80m in property for the “capital introduction consulting” company.
Mr Santos hosted the Talking GOP public-access radio display from January to May 2020.
He would schmooze visitors, who had been most commonly figures from the Queens Republican Party.
On Talking GOP, he stated that he used to be Catholic, and that his maternal grandfather had transformed from Judaism to Catholicism ahead of the Holocaust. “I believe we are all Jewish, at the end – because Jesus Christ is Jewish.”
Bevan Hurley11 May 2023 22:00
Spoke at Stop the Steal rally
Mr Santos spoke on the Stop the Steal rally on the ellipse in Washington DC at the day of the Capitol riots on January 6, claiming his election have been stolen. A roommate would later claim that Mr Santos had worn his stolen $520 Burberry shawl to the rally.
In 2020, whilst operating for Congress, he started running at Florida funding company Harbor City Capital, which used to be later accused in a civil lawsuit by means of the Security and Exchange Commission of operating a $17m Ponzi scheme.
The SEC banned the company from doing industry in Alabama, and alleged it used to be “out to deceive Alabamians and profit off unsuspecting investors by using dazzling marketing tactics to sell unregistered bonds.”
He has publicly denied any involvement within the alleged fraud.
Bevan Hurley11 May 2023 21:30
George Santos balloting on employment fraud invoice – 24 hours after being arrested for employment fraud
Rep George Santos returned to the Capitol on Thursday following his arrest an afternoon previous for unemployment fraud — simply in time to vote on a invoice coping with that specific matter.
It used to be a superbly scripted second to cap off a wild two-day media circus round his indicment in New York on 13 felony counts. He has pleaded not to blame, and vowed to combat the costs in courtroom.
On Thursday, moments after coming into the construction, the congressman used to be bombarded by means of questions on whether or not it used to be proper for him to vote on this kind of invoice whilst he himself used to be beneath felony indictment for an alleged violation of that statute.
What’s extra, Mr Santos is co-sponsor of the regulation being presented, which might fortify America’s fraud regulations by means of extending the statute of barriers for such investigations and offering extra incentives for states to examine and discover fraud.
“Well, allegations are not proof, right Rachel?” barked the Republican lawmaker at a journalist as he jogged up a flight of stairs clear of collected journalists.
Read extra:
John Bowden11 May 2023 21:23
Early political profession
Mr Santos’ murky and ever-changing biography makes it tricky to parse reality from fiction all through his early forays into politics.
The subsequent 12 months, he reportedly made his first strive to get elected to Congress however failed to protected sufficient signatures to get at the Queens County Republican Committee.
He joined United for Trump, a small New York crew of Republican supporters of the then-president, and introduced a primary bid for Congress in November 2019.
That month he introduced his marketing campaign for the United States House of Representatives in New York’s third Congressional District in 2020 towards Democratic incumbent Thomas Suozzi.
No different applicants put their names ahead. When pressed by reporters about why he lived out of the district, he claimed to live at an deal with that grew to become out to be his treasurer’s.
He misplaced the overall election by means of about 46,000 votes, however nonetheless exceeded Republican expectancies for the strongly Democratic district. He refused to concede the election, echoing Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud.
Bevan Hurley11 May 2023 21:00
Former New York State Senator pronounces marketing campaign to ‘defeat Santos’
Gustaf Kilander11 May 2023 20:30
VIDEO: Rep. Santos indicted on federal charges
Rep. Santos indicted on federal charges
Gustaf Kilander11 May 2023 20:00
Unidentified wife filed for divorce in 2019
In February, the non-profit Reclaim the Records obtained court records showing he married a Brazilian woman in 2012. His former wife, who has not been identified, filed for divorce in 2019.
He has since said he is married to a Brazilian man, who he identified by the first name of Matt. He reportedly told the Brazilian publication Piaui in November 2020 that his husband’s title is Matheus Gerard.
Sometime in 2016, he moved to Florida the place he labored for HotelsPro, a world hospitality market and altered his driving force’s licence to a Florida deal with.
Bevan Hurley11 May 2023 19:30
California Democrat requires House vote on expelling Santos
Gustaf Kilander11 May 2023 19:00
‘I do know I screwed up, however I need to pay’
Citing courtroom paperwork, the New York Times reported that Mr Santos advised police in 2010 that he and his mom had stolen a chequebook from a person that she used to paintings for, and used it to make $1,300 in unlawful purchases of garments and footwear.
He reportedly admitted the illicit job in a post on a Brazilian social media website online in 2011, announcing “I know I screwed up, but I want to pay”, The Times reported.
The felony case floor to a halt in 2011 after Mr Santos may not be situated by means of Brazilian government, as he had returned to america.
He later denied that he used to be a felony “in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world” in an interview with the New York Post.
In March, Mr Santos admitted the crime and agreed to pay the sufferer back as a part of a non-prosecution settlement with Brazilian prosecutors, CNN reported.
On the marketing campaign path, Mr Santos many times claimed that he is of Jewish descent and that his grandparents had been European Jews who fled Hitler.
Jewish cultural teams and online sleuths later unearthed data appearing his grandparents had been born in Brazil.
Bevan Hurley11 May 2023 18:30