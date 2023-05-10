George Santos latest: DOJ federal charges ‘just the start’ says ex-aide as Santos to appear in court

George Santos: The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

George Santos, the New York congressman who rose to prominence for a string of exaggerations , lies, and irregularities similar to his non-public background and marketing campaign funds, has been hit with a chain of federal charges.

The precise nature of the charges aren’t but public and stay underneath seal however they worry federal crimes, NBC News and CNN report.

Mr Santos may reportedly appear in federal court in New York’s japanese district as quickly as Wednesday.

The New York Republican has been underneath investigation by way of more than one our bodies since being elected, together with the House Ethics Committee, as smartly as the Federal Election Commission, and native and federal prosecutors.

When reached for remark about the news on Tuesday, Mr Santos claimed he used to be ignorant of the charges.

“This is news to me,” he informed The Associated Press. “You’re the first to call me about this.”

Derek Myers, a former aide for the congressman, tweeted that he have been running as a “confidential informant and human asset” for the FBI. He informed NewsCountry that the Justice Department’s charges are “just the start” of an “avalanche” of issues for the Republican lawmaker.