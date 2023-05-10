George Santos latest: DOJ federal charges ‘just the start’ says ex-aide as Santos to appear in court

George Santos: The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
George Santos, the New York congressman who rose to prominence for a string of exaggerations , lies, and irregularities similar to his non-public background and marketing campaign funds, has been hit with a chain of federal charges.
The precise nature of the charges aren’t but public and stay underneath seal however they worry federal crimes, NBC News and CNN report.
Mr Santos may reportedly appear in federal court in New York’s japanese district as quickly as Wednesday.
The New York Republican has been underneath investigation by way of more than one our bodies since being elected, together with the House Ethics Committee, as smartly as the Federal Election Commission, and native and federal prosecutors.
When reached for remark about the news on Tuesday, Mr Santos claimed he used to be ignorant of the charges.
“This is news to me,” he informed The Associated Press. “You’re the first to call me about this.”
Derek Myers, a former aide for the congressman, tweeted that he have been running as a “confidential informant and human asset” for the FBI. He informed NewsCountry that the Justice Department’s charges are “just the start” of an “avalanche” of issues for the Republican lawmaker.
Santo’s ex-aide says he used to be running as FBI informant
Derek Myers, a former aide for the congressman, tweeted that he have been running as a “confidential informant and human asset” for the FBI.
“I can publicly confirm that during my brief time in the Congressman’s office I had met secretly with agents from @FBI in an effort to work as a confidential informant and human asset against the Congressman during my course of employment in his office. I cannot go into further detail at this time,” he tweeted on Tuesday, as news broke that Mr Santos’ is going through legal charges.
Mr Myers, a reporter, up to now labored in Mr Santos’ administrative center prior to he stated he used to be fired by way of the freshman congressman.
In February, he leaked audio that used to be reportedly recorded in the congressional administrative center of Mr Santos with out the congressman or his personnel’s permission toTalking Points Memo.
Rachel Sharp10 May 2023 10:30
George Santos to appear in court as quickly as these days on federal charges
George Santos, the New York congressman who rose to prominence for a string of exaggerations , lies, and irregularities similar to his non-public background and marketing campaign funds, has been hit with a chain of federal charges.
The precise nature of the charges aren’t but public and stay underneath seal however they worry federal crimes, NBC News and CNN file.
The New York Republican has been underneath investigation by way of more than one our bodies since being elected, together with the House Ethics Committee, as smartly as the Federal Election Commission, and native and federal prosecutors.
Mr Santos may reportedly appear in federal court in New York’s japanese district as quickly as Wednesday.
Rachel Sharp10 May 2023 10:10
WATCH: How comedians imitated George Santos
George Santos, along with his combine of untamed claims about his lifestyles and his unique sweater-and-suit glance, proved impossible to resist as a goal for late-night comedians.
Here’s our roundup of a few of the absolute best impersonations.
All the occasions comedians impersonated George Santos
Josh Marcus10 May 2023 09:51
An afternoon filled with dramatic charges
Tuesday noticed two high-profile New York Republicans face severe charges in court.
Earlier in the day, Donald Trump used to be discovered accountable for sexually abusing author E Jean Carroll.
Then, freshman congressman George Santos used to be hit with federal charges, most likely similar to his marketing campaign funds.
Josh Marcus10 May 2023 08:51
George Santos’s lies have harm him in the previous
The New York rep has up to now confronted intense blowback for his false claims of getting Jewish heritage.
Earlier this yr, Democrats in New York slammed the GOP consultant after he took to the House ground to ship a speech marking Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The embattled Republican congressman paid tribute to sufferers and survivors of the Nazi-era genocide and condemned antisemitism.
Andrew Feinberg had the tale.
Josh Marcus10 May 2023 07:51
George Santos’s different set of legal charges (in Brazil)
Embattled New York Representative George Santos reached an settlement to settle a years-old legal case towards him in Brazil previous this yr, in accordance to a file from CNN.
Mr Santos reportedly reached the take care of Brazilian prosecutors, underneath which he’s going to officially confess to take a look at fraud and pay restitution.
The freshman GOP lawmaker is accused of stealing a checkbook from an aged one that his mom used to be taking care of in 2010. He later admitted to forging assessments from that checkbook to acquire pieces, together with clothes and footwear.
A petition from his Brazilian lawyer asks to prepare a non-prosecution settlement, bringing up Mr Santos’ employment as a US lawmaker and calling him “re-socialised”.
Andrew Feinberg has the main points for The Independent.
Josh Marcus10 May 2023 06:51
George Santos made up our minds in March to search reelection
US Rep George Santos filed forms previous this yr indicating his intent to run for reelection, even as he faces calls to surrender amid ongoing legal and ethics investigations into lies he informed whilst operating for administrative center.
The submitting with the Federal Election Commission does no longer essentially imply that Santos will run for a 2nd time period, nevertheless it lets in his marketing campaign committees to proceed elevating cash, a few of which may well be used to pay long term felony expenses. Money he raises may be used to pay off greater than $700,000 that he claimed to have loaned his marketing campaign.
Get all the main points in our complete tale.
Josh Marcus10 May 2023 05:51
The unusual scandal of George Santos and a loss of life canine
Richard Osthoff says that he used to be contacted by way of two federal brokers on Wednesday on behalf of the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York, according to POLITICO.
Graeme Massie has the tale.
Josh Marcus10 May 2023 04:51
George Santos: From congressional ‘imposter’ to federal charges
The Independent has been monitoring the unusual profession of George Santos since the very get started.
Earlier this yr, Richard Hall traveled to the New York Republican’s district to in finding the actual guy in the back of the strange lies.
Watch “The Imposter in Congress” beneath.
George Santos: The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
Josh Marcus10 May 2023 03:51
ICYMI: Federal prosecutors report legal charges towards New York congressman George Santos
Federal prosecutors have filed legal charges towards George Santos, the Republican congressman whose marketing campaign used to be affected by falsehoods about his previous.
Mr Santos is anticipated to appear on Wednesday at a federal court in New York’s Eastern District, the place the charges were filed, the community reported, bringing up 3 assets conversant in the topic. CNN first reported on the charges towards Mr Santos. Multiple news organisations showed the file, together with the Associated Press, NBC News and The Wall Street Journal.
The precise charges have no longer but been printed, however Mr Santos used to be reportedly underneath investigation by way of the Justice Department for his marketing campaign funds.
The charges constitute a speedy upward thrust and fall for a person his personal constituents decried as an “imposter.”
Richard Hall stories for The Independent.
Josh Marcus10 May 2023 02:51