George Santos announces reelection bid amid multiple scandals

Embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos introduced his reelection bid Monday in spite of being mired in scandals over false claims about his background and questions on his marketing campaign budget.

In a press release saying his 2024 reelection bid, Santos made no point out of the quite a lot of investigations into the scandals, as a substitute casting himself as a fighter for his Long Island constituents.

“As a first-generation American, I am no stranger to the issues affecting my district,” he stated, announcing he’d take on immigration, the price of dwelling, crime and different coverage problems.

“Since the Left is pushing radical agendas, the economy is struggling, and Washington is incapable of solving anything, we need a fighter who knows the district and can serve the people fearlessly, and independent of local or national party influence. Good isn’t good enough, and I’m not shy about doing what it takes to get the job done. I’m proud to announce my candidacy to run for re-election and continue to serve the people of NY-3,” he added.

Santos first burst onto the scene in 2022 after successful a Long Island seat that, along side different Republican House flips, helped ship the chamber to the GOP.

After the election, then again, stories surfaced revealing that Santos lied about a number of portions of his biography, together with his training, previous employment, spiritual association or even claims that his mom was once killed throughout the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist assaults.

Later, Santos was once accused of swindling a homeless veteran out of cash to save lots of his loss of life canine and confronted questions over how he financed his marketing campaign, a declare he denied.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Santos’ 2022 marketing campaign budget, and the Federal Election Commission is also reportedly carrying out its personal probe.

Santos has stated he’s going to comply “100%” with the House Ethics Committee, which is probing a lot of allegations towards the freshman Republican.

The Securities and Exchange Commission additionally reportedly interviewed two other folks about Santos’ function in a company that close down in 2021.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York have been additionally having a look into Santos, sources told ABC News in December. It’s no longer transparent exactly what they have been investigating, although the person whose canine died did publicly say individuals of the place of work had reached out to him.

“I am not a criminal,” Santos stated in December.

The litany of controversies led native Republicans to chop ties with Santos. Republican House individuals from within sight districts stated Santos will have to renounce, as did the Nassau County GOP.

“Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I’m calling for his immediate resignation,” birthday celebration chairman Joseph Cairo stated at a news convention in January, accusing Santos marketing campaign of being based on “deceit, lies and fabrication.”

On Monday, Cairo stated, “The Nassau County Republican Committee is focused on the future, and George Santos has no place in upcoming Nassau GOP campaigns. We will not nominate George Santos for re-election to Congress or for any other office. The serial liar has disgraced the House of Representatives and has deceived the public.”

Animosity amongst his congressional colleagues ran so deep that they unveiled a invoice, apparently centered at Santos, that may save you House individuals “from receiving compensation for biographies, media appearances, or expressive or creative works” if they have got been convicted of monetary offenses or marketing campaign finance fraud.

Beyond the scandals, Santos would additionally seem to have an uphill climb to retain his seat both in a number one or common election.

It is anticipated that Santos would face a GOP challenger, and even though he makes it via the principle, he would finally end up dealing with off towards a Democrat in a in most cases blue district with a woefully depleted checking account.

New marketing campaign finance disclosures display that Santos’ marketing campaign raised simply $254 from a New York primarily based particular person named Sacha Basin and a bit of greater than $5,000 in unitemized small-dollar contributions. However, he spent over $8,000 returning previous contributions, and ended March with slightly over $25,000.

William O’Reilly, a New York GOP strategist who steered now-Rep. Mike Lawler’s, R-N.Y., a hit 2022 marketing campaign in suburban New York, stated Santos has a “0.0% chance” of successful reelection.

“Santos has a wicked case of political cooties, and virtually no one on the right side of the aisle will lift a finger for him,” O’Reilly stated. “This is a vanity announcement; there’s no chance that Mr. Santos will be elected to another term.”

